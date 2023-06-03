ABILENE, TX- Despite going into extra innings, the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates historic season would come to a close Saturday afternoon falling to Argyle Eagles in the 1-5A Regional Finals.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Lubbock-Cooper would find the bats right away and respond as senior outfielder Cutter Douglas would find the gap in deep center field to put the Pirates up 1-0.

Two batters later, senior 3rd baseman Carter Warlick would also find the gap and bring in a pair of runs to help the Pirates take the 3-1 lead.

Tyler Spruiell would get the start on the mound for the Pirates. The senior would pitch 6 complete innings throwing 4 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.

Top of the sixth inning, Argyle would find some momentum off a big hit from Hunter Sandifer to tie the game up at three a piece.

LCP would try to walk-off the game late in seventh inning but would lead two runners stranded to force extra innings.

The Eagles would then respond top of the eighth with two big hits to pull them out a head 5-3. That lead would hold with a quick 1,2,3 bottom inning to win the Regional crown and send Argyle to Round Rock for the first time in class 5A.

“The one thing I’ve never had to question about this team is their heart.” said LCP Head Coach Brad Wuensche. “Being down in district play 3-3 and to turn the season around shows the determination this group had.”

The Pirates would finish the season with a 28-19 overall record. This was the first time since 2014 Cooper would make it to the Regional Finals and the first time in school history to make it in class 5A.

We always knew we had it in us.” said Wuensche. “What we did this season and what type of run we had will be somethings these kids will take with them for years to come.”