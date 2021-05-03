Pirates’ Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Tyler Anderson has pitched six hitless innings against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Anderson has thrown 75 pitches, striking out five and walking two.

He walked Trent Grisham leading off the game but induced a double-play grounder from Fernando Tatis Jr., the first of 13 straight batters Anderson retired before Jake Cronenworth reached on Anderson’s fielding error in the fifth.

The 31-year-old left-hander began the game with a 2-2 record in five starts this season.

