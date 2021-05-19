Plainview Bulldogs 2021 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Plainview Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs will open the season at Levelland on August 27 and play at Lubbock High on September 10. Homecoming is September 24 when Hereford comes to town. The Bulldogs travel to Lubbock-Cooper on October 8 and finish the season hosting Abilene Wylie for Senior Night on November 5.

Take a look at Plainview’s full schedule below:

8/27: @ Levelland

9/3 vs. Palo Duro

9/10: @ Lubbock High

9/17: vs. Dumas

9/24: vs. Hereford (Homecoming)

10/1: BYE WEEK

10/8: @ Lubbock-Cooper

10/15: @ Randall

10/22: vs. Wichita Falls Rider

10/28: vs. Wichita Falls High (Thursday)

11/5: vs. Abilene Wylie (Senior Night)