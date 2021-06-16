Post Bold Gold Antelopes 2021 Football Schedule

POST, Texas — The Post Bold Gold Antelopes released their football schedule for the 2021 season.

Post opens its season against Tolar at Jim Ned High School on August 27. The Post Antelopes face off with the Abernathy Antelopes on September 17 before Homecoming on September 24 when Slaton comes to town. The Bold Gold travels to New Deal on October 15 and Senior Night is November 5 when Post hosts Tahoka.

Take a look at Post’s full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Tolar (@ Jim Ned High School)
9/3: vs. Forsan
9/10: @ Littlefield
9/17: @ Abernathy
9/24: vs. Slaton (Homecoming)
10/1: BYE WEEK
10/8: @ Sundown
10/15: @ New Deal
10/22: vs. Floydada
10/29: @ Hale Center
11/5: vs. Tahoka (Senior Night)

