Post Punches 2A Division 1 State Title Ticket in 35-7 State Semifinal Win Over Valley View

Brownwood – For the first time in school history, the Post Antelopes are heading to the 2A, Division 1 State Championship game after a 35-7 win over Valley View. The Bold Gold built a 21-7 halftime lead over the Eagles after trailing 7-0 early in the first. Slayden Pittman put the Antelopes on the board in the first with a read option 39-yard dash to the goal line. After an Eagle fumble on their own 41, Post was able to finish off the short drive with a two-yard TD pass on 4th and 2 from Taytem Thetford to Nathan McDaniel. The Bold Gold in the final twenty-five seconds of the first half punched one more in with a nine yard run from Pittman. The second half saw a crazy muffed snap by Pittman turn into a TD throw to Thetford to move the score to 28-7 with 1:22 to go in the third quarter. The scoring wrapped up in the fourth quarter after botched fake punt from Valley View led to a two yard TD run from Pittman on fourth down.

The Bold Gold will face the Refugio Bobcats on Wednesday, December 18th 7 pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 2019 2A Division 1 Texas State Championship.