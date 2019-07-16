Preseason Ranking Motivation for Red Raider Football

Motivation can come in various forms. A number seven preseason ranking in the Big 12 might be a key for new Texas Tech Coach Matt Wells and his team to get the Red Raiders moving in the right direction in 2019. Our Ryan King spoke with several of the Red Raiders in attendance at this years Big 12 Media Days who think this will be a chance to prove folks wrong. “I mean I don’t think too much about preseason pols because we saw with the basketball team they don’t mean anything. So we can let people think what they want and show up when it’s game time, ” says senior defensive back Douglas Coleman. Texas Tech kicks off the season August 31st at home against Montana State.