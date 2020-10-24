Raiders test negative for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Las Vegas Raiders latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game against Tampa Bay is set to to be played Sunday, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results, said all the tests came back negative Saturday morning.

The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts.

The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot Sunday in case the game couldn’t be played. But the person says the game is still on for Sunday even though the Raiders didn’t have any starting offensive linemen at practice this week.

The problems arose this week when starting right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The team sent home four other starting offensive linemen, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson, as well as safety Johnathan Abram, because of possible close contact with Brown.

Those contacts were later deemed “high risk” and those players were placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. If those players remain without symptoms they must wait five days from their last contact with Brown and test negative each day before they will be allowed to return.

The four linemen had their last close contact on Monday and are on target to be cleared to play Sunday. Abram’s last close contact was Tuesday and can’t clear the protocol before the time of the scheduled game.

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was moved from injured reserve to the COVID-19 list on Monday following a positive test. That test put the Raiders in the league’s “intensive” protocol, which requires proper distancing and mask wearing at practice.

The Raiders prepared for the game during the week with backup linemen Patrick Omameh, John Simpson, Andre James, Brandon Parker and Sam Young, as well as practice squad players Jaryd Jones-Smith, Erik Magnuson and Kamaal Seymour.

They hope to have the other four players back Sunday if they continue to test negative.