Ralls Jackrabbits 2021 Football Schedule

RALLS, Texas — The Ralls Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Jackrabbits open the season at Farwell on August 27. Home opener is on September 3 hosting Clarendon, while Homecoming is September 24 hosting Plains. Ralls travels to Crosbyton October 29 and finish the regular season with Senior Night on November 5 when Lockney comes to town.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: @ Farwell

9/3: vs. Clarendon

9/10: @ Seagraves

9/17: vs. Quanah

9/24: vs. Plains (Homecoming)

10/1: @ New Home

10/8: @ Hamlin

10/15: vs. Roscoe

10/22: BYE WEEK

10/29: @ Crosbyton

11/5: vs. Lockney (Senior Night)