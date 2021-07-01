Ralls Jackrabbits 2021 Football Schedule

RALLS, Texas — The Ralls Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Jackrabbits open the season at Farwell on August 27. Home opener is on September 3 hosting Clarendon, while Homecoming is September 24 hosting Plains. Ralls travels to Crosbyton October 29 and finish the regular season with Senior Night on November 5 when Lockney comes to town.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27: @ Farwell
9/3: vs. Clarendon
9/10: @ Seagraves
9/17: vs. Quanah
9/24: vs. Plains (Homecoming)
10/1: @ New Home
10/8: @ Hamlin
10/15: vs. Roscoe
10/22: BYE WEEK
10/29: @ Crosbyton
11/5: vs. Lockney (Senior Night)