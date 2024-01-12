LUBBOCK, Texas– There will be a double showing of The Red Raiders on Saturday, January 13 going down on two different basketball courts.

Starting with the Lady Raiders taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at 2 p.m., on Saturday. Jasmine Shavers had 17 points and 10 rebounds in their game against Oklahoma State Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Raiders lost 71-58. As of Friday, the Lady Raiders are 7th in the Big 12 and tied 2-2 in conference play.

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team faces off against Kansas State at 3 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday. The men’s squad is on fire with an 8-game win streak and 2-0 in conference play after beating Oklahoma State 90-73.

Pop Isaacs put up 24 points against Oklahoma State, making him now average over 21 points a game in the last 5 games.

As of Friday, the men’s team is in a 3-way tie with Kansas State, and Baylor for 1st in the Big 12.

For the Lady Raiders basketball game, you can find it on ESPN Plus.

For the Men’s basketball game, you can find it on ESPN 2.