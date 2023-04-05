LUBBOCK, Texas- The last week has been a whirlwind for newly named Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland.

Between winning the NIT in Las Vegas on Thursday night, and coming to Lubbock the very next day, to being formally introduced on Monday, McCasland said the moment he shared with his family is one of the few things he has been able to take in.

“My mom and dad, my whole family, my kids, my wife, our whole crew was all up in the office before we walked over for the press conference,” said McCasland. “And I think just those moments that you’re with the people that you love, are really the most unique parts to this journey.”

Coming to a different team as a head coach is nothing new to McCasland, who has had a few head coaching stops in his career, such as Midland College and most recently North Texas. He said communicating with the players currently on the roster is vital to getting off on the right foot.

“I think it’s being a good listener honestly, and trying to understand what’s best for them. As a coach, you want to put together a roster, but really, you got to try to hear them and hear what’s best for them and what they want.”

Heading into this situation, McCasland says he has one demand for his new team.

“That they love each other. If you love each other well, then you’ll go out there and compete and give your heart to winning. And I think that translates to life. But ultimately when you get in that locker room, there’s a love for each other. That I think supersedes all the things that other people have as an expectation if and that starts with me and I’ll be a guy that loves them with all my heart.”