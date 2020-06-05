10 TTU football players named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

This is a news release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech had 10 Red Raiders recognized this week on the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 teams, which represents the first preseason accolades entering the 2020 football campaign.

Junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson, senior defensive lineman Eli Howard and sophomore punter Austin McNamara highlighted the list of recipients as the trio was named to the first team. McNamara was an All-Big 12 first team honoree last season by the conference coaches, while Howard was tabbed to the second team.

Anderson, meanwhile, garnered All-Big 12 second team accolades as a sophomore in 2018 but was forced to redshirt in 2019 after injuries held him out of nine games. He also received Freshman All-America honors as a true freshman in 2017 by both ESPN and USA Today.

Sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson and junior center Dawson Denton were joined by senior linebacker Riko Jeffers on the second team as Texas Tech was one only of only five league schools to place six or more players on either of the two teams. Tech ranked fifth in the Big 12 with its 10 total selections.

Sophomore wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, the Red Raiders’ leading receiver from a year ago, was Texas Tech’s lone selection to the third team. Senior wide receiver T.J. Vasher, junior defensive back Adrian Frye and sophomore kicker Trey Wolff rounded out the list of honorees on the fourth team.

The Red Raiders are slated to open the 2020 campaign, their second under head coach Matt Wells, on Sept. 5 at UTEP. Texas Tech hosts Alabama State the following weekend as the first of seven home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium this season.

ATHLON SPORTS PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAMS

First Team – Jack Anderson (OL), Eli Howard (DL), Austin McNamara (P)

Second Team – Dawson Deaton (C), Riko Jeffers (LB), SaRodorick Thompson (RB)

Third Team – Erik Ezukanma (WR)

Fourth Team – Adrian Frye (DB), T.J. Vasher (WR), Trey Wolff (PK)

