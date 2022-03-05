LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech third baseman Parker Kelly hit three home runs, two of which were grand slams, in the Red Raiders’ 21-5 win over Merrimack Saturday.

Kelly came into the game with just two career home runs. He did not homer in 129 at-bats in last season.

Kelly’s first home run was a solo blast in the third inning. In the sixth, he hit a grand slam as part of a nine-run inning. He did it again in the eighth, driving a 3-2 pitch over the Taco Villa sign in left field.

He finished the day with nine RBI, one fewer than he accumulated over the course of the 2021 season.

Plenty of other Red Raiders contributed in the victory. Jace Jung reached base in all seven of his plate appearances. Pitcher Brandon Birdsell threw five innings and struck out eight batters, allowing just one run.

The game was the first of a doubleheader between the two teams Saturday. Texas Tech won the series opener 17-1 Friday.