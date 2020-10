LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 released its women’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season Monday.

Krista Gerlich’s first Big 12 game as coach of the Lady Raiders will be at Baylor on December 14. The team’s home opener is December 19 against TCU.

The Lady Raiders’ final home game will be February 20 against Kansas. Their regular season finale will be against Kansas State on February 24 in Manhattan.

Look at the full Big 12 slate below.