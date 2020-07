LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson, senior defensive lineman Eli Howard and sophomore punter Austin McNamara were selected Thursday to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team in a vote of media members who regularly cover the league.

Texas Tech finished tied for fourth in the league for preseason selections, trailing only Oklahoma (5), Texas (5) and Oklahoma State (4). Kansas State and Iowa State also matched the Red Raiders with three respective honorees.