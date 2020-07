LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech senior defensive back Zech McPhearson was named Thursday to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is the premier award in college football for community service.

McPhearson, entering his second season as a Red Raider, was one of 114 student-athletes from across the country nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy. The award exists to honor college football student-athletes who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.