LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech sophomore punter Austin McNamara and sophomore place kicker Trey Wolff were both named to national watch lists Wednesday with McNamara appearing as a candidate for the Ray Guy Award (nation’s top punter) and Wolff for the Lou Groza Award (nation’s top kicker).

Texas Tech was one of only seven schools nationally and the only school in the Big 12 Conference to place both its punter and place kicker on the two watch lists, joining Arizona State, LSU, N.C. State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Washington State. None of those seven schools, however, featured a sophomore at both specialist positions.