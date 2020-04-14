Breaking News
Shooting Monday afternoon seriously injures one, LPD says

2021 offensive tackle Jack Tucker commits to Texas Tech

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Texas Tech Football, TTU Football Helmet - 720

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells got good news Monday from 2021 Argyle (Tex.) offensive lineman Jack Tucker, who announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

Tucker stands 6’6″ and weighs 270 pounds, solid dimensions for a high school offensive tackle. If he adds some weight, Tucker figures to have ideal size to play tackle at the collegiate level.

Tucker is a highly regarded prospect, choosing the Red Raiders over Auburn, Baylor, USC and other schools.

He is rated a 3-star prospect and the 57th best offensive tackle in his class by 247Sports.

Tucker is the fifth 2021 prospect to commit to Texas Tech. 247Sports has Matt Wells’ class the 33rd best in the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar