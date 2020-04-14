2021 offensive tackle Jack Tucker commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells got good news Monday from 2021 Argyle (Tex.) offensive lineman Jack Tucker, who announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

Tucker stands 6’6″ and weighs 270 pounds, solid dimensions for a high school offensive tackle. If he adds some weight, Tucker figures to have ideal size to play tackle at the collegiate level.

Tucker is a highly regarded prospect, choosing the Red Raiders over Auburn, Baylor, USC and other schools.

He is rated a 3-star prospect and the 57th best offensive tackle in his class by 247Sports.

Tucker is the fifth 2021 prospect to commit to Texas Tech. 247Sports has Matt Wells’ class the 33rd best in the county.