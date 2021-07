LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech opens it season against Houston at 6 p.m. on September 4 at NRG Stadium.

The Red Raiders have won eight of their last nine meetings against the Cougars including a 63-49 victory in 2018.

Former Texas Tech assistant Dana Holgorsen heads into his third season with Houston and has a handful of former Red Raiders on his roster heading in the 2021 season.