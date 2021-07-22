2021 Schedule Preview: SFA

Red Raider Nation

by: RRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech opens its home schedule against an FCS opponent for the eleventh straight season when Stephen F. Austin comes to Lubbock on September 11.

The Lumberjacks will bring a few players familar to Big 12 play when they come to town. Defensive end B.J. Thompson had a sack and two tackles against Texas Tech as a sophomore at Baylor in 2018.

It will also be a homecoming for running back Da’Leon Ward. The former Red Raider hoping to recapture his success at Jones AT&T Stadium, where he led Texas Tech in rushing as a freshman in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar