2021 Schedule Preview: SFA

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech opens its home schedule against an FCS opponent for the eleventh straight season when Stephen F. Austin comes to Lubbock on September 11.

The Lumberjacks will bring a few players familar to Big 12 play when they come to town. Defensive end B.J. Thompson had a sack and two tackles against Texas Tech as a sophomore at Baylor in 2018.

It will also be a homecoming for running back Da’Leon Ward. The former Red Raider hoping to recapture his success at Jones AT&T Stadium, where he led Texas Tech in rushing as a freshman in 2016.