2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge Times announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 announced times for this season’s Big 12/SEC Challenge on Wednesday.

Texas Tech’s meeting with Mississippi State on January 29 will tip off at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Big 12 teams are 44-35 (.557) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-2-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020. In case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season.

Times are listed as Central and subject to change. Networks will be finalized closer to the event.

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge – Saturday, January 29

(All times Central)LSU at TCU (ESPN2), 11:00 a.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn (ESPN or ESPN2), 1:00 p.m.

West Virginia at Arkansas (ESPN or ESPN2), 1:00 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa State (ESPNU), 1:00 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama (ESPN or ESPN2), 3:00 p.m.

Kansas State at Ole Miss (ESPNU), 3:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Florida (ESPN or ESPN2), 3:00 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas (ESPN), 5:00 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas Tech (ESPN2), 5:00 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas (ESPN), 7:00 p.m.