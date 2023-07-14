LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s top two tacklers from a season ago were both linebackers and both exhausted their eligibility.
Cole Banker examines who will fill the void left by Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge in 2023.
by: David Collier
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Collier
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s top two tacklers from a season ago were both linebackers and both exhausted their eligibility.
Cole Banker examines who will fill the void left by Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge in 2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>