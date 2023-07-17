LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech reports to camp on Aug. 3 and hits the practice field for the first workout on Aug. 4.
Here is a breakdown of each position before the Red Raiders begin camp.
OFFENSE:
DEFENSE:
by: David Collier
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech reports to camp on Aug. 3 and hits the practice field for the first workout on Aug. 4.
Here is a breakdown of each position before the Red Raiders begin camp.
OFFENSE:
DEFENSE:
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>