3 former Red Raiders to attend NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Three former Texas Tech players will take part in the NFL Scouting Combine in late February.

DL Broderick Washington, LB Jordyn Brooks and OL Terence Steele were invited to the event this year. According to the Texas Tech football Twitter account, their invites were accepted.

Brooks was the star of Texas Tech’s team in 2019, totaling 108 tackles and being named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Washington accumulated 8.5 sacks over his career in Lubbock, and Steele started on the offensive line.

The combine is an annual event that takes place in Indianapolis, where NFL Draft hopefuls participate in drills that allow them to show their skills in front of league scouts and front office members.

It takes place from February 23-March 2 this year.

