3 Red Raiders make Texas High School Football All-Decade Team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas High School Football came out with its All-Decade Team, and the list featured three players that would go on to play for Texas Tech.

On offense, former Red Raider tight end Jace Amaro made the team. Amaro starred at San Antonio MacArthur in high school, totaling 887 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season. Amaro caught 138 passes for 1,818 yards and 13 touchdowns for Texas Tech before being selected by the New York Jets in the NFL Draft.

On the other side of the ball, former Texas Tech pass rusher Kerry Hyder was named to the team. Hyder came to Texas Tech from from Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Austin. He had 33.5 sacks at Texas Tech.

The final Red Raider to make the team is Jordyn Brooks. Brooks was All-District twice at Houston Stratford before an outstanding career at Texas Tech.

No players from Lubbock-area high schools made the team.