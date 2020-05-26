3 Red Raiders named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-Americans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three Texas Tech baseball players were named All-Americans by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday.

Relief pitcher Micah Dallas and second baseman Brian Klein were placed on the All-American Second Team, while shortstop Cal Conley made the Third Team.

Dallas saw success in his sophomore season after moving from the starting rotation to the bullpen, posting an 0.57 ERA in 15.2 innings. He struck out 23 of the 55 hitters he faced and allowed just one run.

Klein got off to a red-hot start before the 2020 season was shut down due to COVID-19, hitting .409 and drilling 10 doubles in 66 at-bats. The Keller, Texas native had more extra-base hits (11) than strikeouts (9) on the season, and did not commit an error in 56 chances.

Conley impressed in his first season as a Red Raider, batting .373 with 11 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs. The Miami transfer finished the curtailed season with a slash line of .373/.442/.642 in 17 games.