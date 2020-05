LUBBOCK, Texas — After putting together a historic 2020 recruiting class, Chris Beard is on the board with his first commitment of the 2021 cycle, John Paul II (Tex.) forward Jaylon Tyson.

Tyson is rated as a four-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals. 247 Sports has him ranked as the No. 75 player in the nation for the 2021 class, and the fifth best in Texas.

The Plano native chose Texas Tech over offers from Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M and other schools.