4-star guard Richard “Pop” Isaacs signs with Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball added a member to its 2022 signing class Wednesday when guard Richard “Pop” Isaacs signed his letter of intent.

Isaacs hails from Las Vegas, where he attends Coronado High School. He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

“The trust and relationship I have built with the staff was important to me,” Isaacs said. “They really want me here and the fan base here is insane. I want to win a Big 12 Championship and hopefully and national championship. Also, I just want to give Texas Tech a player they’ve never seen before.”

Isaacs chose Texas Tech over offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma State, UNLV and other schools.