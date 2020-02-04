Breaking News
5 Texas Tech baseball games to be shown on national TV

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Texas Tech TTU baseball generic 690 v2_-5490681977329529282

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five regular season Texas Tech baseball games will be shown on national television this season.

The Big 12 announced Tuesday that the Red Raiders’ April 3 game vs. Oklahoma State, April 10 game vs. Oklahoma, May 2 game vs. Texas and May 16 game against TCU will all be shown on ESPNU. The May 3 game against Texas will be shown on ESPN2.

In addition, Big 12 Tournament bracket play will be shown on FOX College Sports and the tournament’s championship game will be on Fox Sports 1.

Texas tech baseball opens February 14 against Houston Baptist.

