7 Red Raiders hit by pitches, TTU beats UConn 15-13

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball beat UConn 15-13 Sunday for its 13th straight win, but it took bodily sacrifice to do it.

Six different Red Raiders were hit by a pitch Sunday and Dylan Neuse was hit twice. Six of the hit-by-pitches came in the game’s first four innings.

TTU was on base early and often, knocking 14 hits and drawing eight walks to go along with its many hit by pitches.

UConn’s pitching was wild, and Texas Tech scored a run in each inning it came to the plate.

Runs were not hard to come by on either side on a windy day in Lubbock. Both teams used six pitchers to get through the game.

The Red Raiders were up 8-1 going into the fifth inning, but UConn got to starter Mason Montgomery for three runs in the inning, forcing Montgomery out of the game and keeping the game in reach.

Jace Jung hit a towering fly ball out of the park in the bottom of the fifth for the only home run of the game. Jung and Cal Conley tied for a team-high three hits on the afternoon.

Texas Tech led 15-9 going into the ninth inning, but UConn rallied against Nick Gorby, forcing Tim Tadlock to bring in Connor Queen for the last out.

Queen allowed a two-run double to the first hitter he faced, but Dru Baker held on to a fly ball despite colliding with Dylan Neuse to end the game.