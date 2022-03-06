LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball completed its sweep of Merrimack Sunday with a 12-4 victory.

The Red Raiders won each of the four games they played against the Warriors handily. They outscored Merrimack by a total margin of 70-12.

Sunday, Merrimack hung with Texas Tech for the first half of the game until the Red Raider offense broke it open in the fifth inning.

Owen Washburn and Dalton Porter both demolished home runs as part of a seven-run inning. Texas Tech led 10-2 after the frame.

Porter and Jace Jung each smashed three hits on the day. Jung’s performance brought his season average to .381.

On the mound, Austin Becker made his first start of the season after he missed the 2021 campaign with an injury. Becker threw 47 pitches and three shutout innings. He allowed one hit and struck out five.

The Red Raiders have a major challenge Tuesday and Wednesday when they go to Biloxi, Mississippi for two games against Mississippi State.