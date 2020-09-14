75 Texas Tech football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in June

LUBBOCK, Texas — Since Texas Tech University began testing football players for COVID-19 in June, 75 members of the team have tested positive for the virus, according to numbers provided by Texas Tech athletics.

Of those who have tested positive, 69 have recovered and six have active cases. Five football staff members have tested positive as well, and they all have recovered.

The football team is responsible for 75 of the 116 total positive cases among all Texas Tech student-athletes.

As of Monday, Texas Tech football had 123 players listed on its active roster.

Texas Tech was missing several players for its opener against Houston Baptist Saturday, although the school did not confirm that any specific players missed the game for virus-related reasons.