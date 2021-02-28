8-run 4th inning lifts Texas Tech to series sweep of Houston Baptist

Texas Tech pitcher Mason Montgomery (10) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 10 Texas Tech baseball finished off a series sweep of Houston Baptist with a 11-2 win Sunday.

Eight of the Red Raiders’ runs came in the fourth inning, in which they slashed six hits, including a two-run triple by Dylan Neuse.

With the win, Texas Tech climbed to 3-3 on the season.

Nate Rombach provided two insurance runs in the seventh with an opposite field home run to right-center field. The homer was Rombach’s team-leading third of the young season.

Eight of the nine starters in Texas Tech’s order recorded a hit. Neuse paced the team in RBIs with three.

Mason Montgomery got the start on the hill for Texas Tech and tossed five innings of one-run ball. The lone run came on a solo home run by Huskies third baseman Nathan Soriano. Montgomery struck out five HBU hitters.

Connor Queen gave up one run in two innings of relief. Levi Wells and Ryan Sublette pitched a scoreless inning.

Next, the Red Raiders welcome Texas Southern to Rip Griffin Park for games on Tuesday and Wednesday.