Red Raiders excited for full stadium in 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic limited Texas Tech football games to 25 percent capacity in 2020, but Head Coach Matt Wells and Texas Tech players are excited to see Jones AT&T stadium packed once again in 2021.

“I missed (the fans) a lot,” center Dawson Deaton said. “I’m just really excited to have the Jones packed again and rocking and giving us all that momentum because Red Raider fans always come out and support. I’m really excited to get back to that this year.”

The return of fans will mean more than just a morale boost for the team. At Big 12 media day Thursday, Wells emphasized that Red Raider Nation is a legitimate advantage for Texas Tech in home games.

“We need it,” Wells said of the Red Raider crowd. “It’s part of our advantage. Sixty thousand in Jones AT&T with the Saturday night kickoff, that’s an advantage for Texas Tech.”

Red Raider players have noticed that advantage, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. A loud stadium can discombobulate an opposing offense making adjustments at the line of scrimmage before the ball is snapped.

“That advantage helps especially on third and fourth downs,” linebacker Riko Jeffers said. “Having the crowd pumped up, it brings that extra juice into the stadium that we’re excited for.”

Texas Tech’s first home game of the 2021 season is September 11 against Stephen F. Austin.