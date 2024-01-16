LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech Athletics has a busy week with many events going on in Lubbock and beyond.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Texas Tech sporting events happening this week:

January 17– Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball vs #24 Iowa State Wednesday, at the United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m.

The #25 Texas Tech men’s basketball team vs #5 Houston Cougars, at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas at 8 p.m.

January 19– Texas Tech will be hosting a Track and Field event at the Sports Performance Center on Friday, at 5 p.m.

January 20– Texas Tech Athletics will be hosting a Track and Field event at the Sports Performance Center on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

-Texas Tech Men’s Tennis will be playing Wichita State at noon on Saturday and New Mexico State on Saturday, at the McLeod Tennis Center, here in Lubbock at 4 p.m.

The Lady Raiders basketball team will be playing BYU in Provo, Utah at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The #25 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will be playing #20 BYU at the United Supermarkets Arena, Saturday at 5 p.m.