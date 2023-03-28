PALM CITY, Fla. – Senior Ludvig Aberg closed out his sixth career individual title with a final round 70, Tuesday afternoon at the Valspar Collegiate.

The victory was Aberg’s second of the season making him the only golfer in school history to win multiple events in three seasons, passing Clement Sordet for the all-time individual victory mark.

As a team, No. 3 Texas Tech finished at -21 overall, six shots behind No. 4 UNC who fired a final round 272 (-12) to finish at -27.

The Red Raiders open up a busy month of April on Sunday in the three-day Calusa Cup hosted by the University of Iowa in Naples, Florida.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)