LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second straight month, the Big 12 has named Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg its Men’s Golfer of the Month, the league announced Tuesday.

Aberg became the first men’s golfer to three-peat the individual title at The Prestige at PGA West after shooting a 1-under-par in the final round. The Oslov, Sweden native also helped the No. 3 Red Raiders top No.4 North Carolina in a match-play in Hawaii, a make-up event after the Amer Ari Invitational was canceled due to high winds. He finished February with a 69.0 scoring average.

Aberg and the Red Raiders compete in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational later this month in Palm City, Florida.