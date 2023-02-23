LA QUINTA, Calif. – Ludvig Aberg claimed medalist honors for the third-consecutive season at The Prestige on Wednesday as the Texas Tech senior helped push the No. 3 Red Raiders to a second-place finish against another challenging field.

Aberg fired a 1-under-par 70 final round at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West to finish the 54-hole event at 6-under overall and one stroke ahead of Pepperdine’s William Mouw atop the individual leaderboard. Aberg previously opened the tournament with a 4-under 67 on Monday and then a similar 70 round Tuesday.

It marked the fifth collegiate title for Aberg, who particularly excelled around the turn Wednesday with birdies at the par-3 7th, the par-4 9th and 11th as well as the par-5 12th. He totaled 14 birdies for the week, which ranked second among the 120-player field. He combined to shoot 5-under at the par-3 and par-4 locations for the week, which led the entire field.

As a team, the Red Raiders posted the lowest final round of the 24-team field thanks to a combined 4-over 288 card. The round pushed the Red Raiders to 2-under overall, which was six strokes back of team champion Pepperdine. The two schools were the only two teams in the field to finish the tournament at under-par overall.

In addition to Aberg, Tyran Snyders turned in a top-five individual finish of his own after carding a 2-over 73 final round. Snyders closed the event tied for third individually at 4-under for the tournament en route to his third top-five finish of his career.

Calum Scott signed Texas Tech’s second-lowest final round at even-par to move to 2-over for the tournament and a tie for 16th on the individual leaderboard. Baard Skogen followed with a 3-over card of his own, while Jack Wall, fresh off an appearance at the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational, was 6-over for the final 18 holes.

The Red Raiders easily topped four other top-30 teams in the Golfstat poll as No. 6 Stanford was third overall at 5-over, while No. 22 Colorado State and No. 21 Baylor were both inside the top 10. No. 28 LSU, meanwhile was tied for 16th in the competitive field.

The Prestige marked the Red Raiders’ first full tournament of the spring after the Amer Ari in Hawaii was canceled due to high winds. Texas Tech made the most of the trip with a match play victory over No. 4 North Carolina to close its stay in Hawaii.

The Red Raiders have four other tournaments lined up this spring leading into the Big 12 Championships in late April. That slate resumes in just over a week at the Cabo Collegiate in Mexico, which will run March 5-7.

