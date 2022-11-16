

ABERNATHY, Texas – Abernathy receiver and defensive back Anthony White committed to Texas Tech Wednesday in front of his classmates at the Antelope Gym.

White removed his hoodie to reveal a Texas Tech shirt underneath and received a roar of approval from those in attendance.

“It’s been a real big dream of mine to become a D1 athlete,” White said. “Especially to be home with Texas Tech.”

The three-star prospect chose the Red Raiders over several other schools including Texas, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Utah State.

“It feels good to be home for sure,” White said. “It’s way easier for my family to come support me and for more my teammates and everybody that’s helped me become the man I am today.”

White said Texas Tech never waivered from their offer even after he suffered an injury last year that prevented him from playing his entire senior season.

“He wanted me when I was healthy and injured,” White said. “So that really locked it in after he told me he wanted me still.”

White can officially sign his letter of intent with Texas Tech on Dec. 21.