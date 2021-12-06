Abilene Christian hires Keith Patterson as head coach

ABILENE, Texas — Former Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will be the next head coach at Abilene Christian University, the school announced Monday.

Patterson was the Red Raider defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

He served as the head coach for Texas Tech’s game against Kansas in 2020 after Matt Wells tested positive for COVID-19. The Red Raiders won that game 16-13.

Patterson’s defense finished eighth in the Big 12 in points allowed per game at 32.1 in 2021.

ACU fired its previous head coach, Adam Dorrel, after the team went 5-6 in 2021.