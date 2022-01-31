LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball will host Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns Tuesday in what is among the most anticipated games in program history.

Students camped outside for days to score tickets. Anyone looking to buy a ticket the day before the game will have to shell out at least $300. Head coach Mark Adams issued a plea for fans to behave responsibly to avoid receiving a technical foul.

Of course, the game is so important because it is Beard’s first game back in the Hub City since he spurned Texas Tech to return to his alma mater and coach the Longhorns. Beard brought the program to unprecedented highs, reaching the NCAA Tournament’s title game in 2019, and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt offered him a lifetime contract to stay in Lubbock.

After news broke that Beard was considering leaving, all kinds of local businesses offered him free services to stay in the scarlet and black.

Nonetheless, the coach made up his mind to move to Austin, breaking the hearts of Red Raider fans.

“I worked really hard there,” Beard said of his time at Texas Tech. “No regrets at all. I chose to come back to my alma mater and try this challenge. All of us have the right to make choices.”

Now, Beard is coming back to Lubbock with the No. 23 ranked team in the nation. He stockpiled big-name transfers in the offseason and built a roster that has allowed fewer points per game than anyone else in college basketball.

He’ll go up against a Texas Tech squad that has played even better in the eyes of The Associated Press’ voters. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 14 and have notched wins over the three Big 12 foes ranked ahead of Texas: No. 5 Kansas, No. 8 Baylor and No. 20 Iowa State.

With all the hoopla surrounding the contest, Adams has been working on keeping his team’s focus on the task at hand.

“That is a challenge, not just the emotion but all the distractions,” he said before the game. “We tell them ‘Pay attention to us and what we do.’”

Fortunately for Adams, his roster has plenty of experience. Of the 10 players who play more than 10 minutes per game, all but one – freshman big man Daniel Batcho – are upperclassmen.

They did not let the looming Texas game distract themselves from their game before it, delivering a 76-50 beatdown of Mississippi State Saturday.

Adams called his group mature and preached tranquility ahead of the awaited tilt.

“Take ‘em one game at a time, that old cliche,” Adams said. “That’s what you have to do with this one. Can’t get too high or too low.”

“It’s going to be a different type of game,” super-senior Marcus Santos-Silva said. “But like every other game, we’re going to take it one game at a time.”

The Red Raiders and Longhorns will top off at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN2.