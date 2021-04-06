Adams says Santos-Silva, others want to be back at Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s Marcus Santos-Silva (14) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — At his introductory press conference Tuesday, new Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams said that forward Marcus Santos-Silva and three other Red Raiders want to return to Tech next season.

Santos-Silva, Avery Benson, Chibuzo Agbo and Clarence Nadolny all attended the press conference.

“We’ve got a great nucleus back and these guys all want to be back,” Adams said Tuesday while gesturing at the attending players.

College basketball reporter Adam Zagoria reported on April 1 that Santos-Silva entered the transfer portal.

Kyler Edwards and Kevin McCullar announced Monday that they would return to Texas Tech to play for Adams. Micah Peavy told ESPN that he plans to transfer.

Santos-Silva started every game for the Red Raiders last season and averaged 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Agbo, Nadolny and Benson all contributed off the bench.