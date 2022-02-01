LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms announced a partnership with Raising Cane’s Tuesday.

Arms posted a picture of himself at Raising Cane’s on Twitter with the caption, “Fueling up for the big game tonight. Excited to announce my partnership with @raisingcanes #CaniacAmbassador.”

He is the second Red Raider basketball player to have a deal with Raising Cane’s. Kevin McCullar announced a partnership in July.

Arms is in his first season at Texas Tech. He played at Mesa Community College, Northwest Nazarene University and Winthrop University before coming to Lubbock.

Raising Cane’s tweeted at Arms January 13 about a potential name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

Arms and the Red Raiders will play their highly-anticipated game against Chris Beard’s Longhorns Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.