Adrian Frye looks to avoid sophomore slump

LUBBOCK, Texas — If there’s a Texas Tech safety wearing the number seven this season, it would be understandable to assume that Jah’Shawn Johnson received another year of eligibility.

Instead though, it’s Freshman All-American Adrian Frye.

“When I got here, Shawn had it. I just told him he was keeping my jersey warm. Seven is the first number I’ve ever worn. I just love the number seven,” Frye said.

He didn’t only take Johnson’s number, but he moved over to that aforementioned safety spot that Johnson used to occupy.

“It’s just made me a better player,” said Frye of the position change. “I get to see what the linebacker’s doing on a regular basis, and what the d-line does. Every move the d-line makes affects me. It’s kinda made me smarter because I have to think more. I have to realize that I have a lot more control in the defense.”

Making the move is not easy, and it takes more then just being a talented football player to do it.

“I’ve been around some special ones,” Texas Tech Cornerbacks Coach Julius Brown said. “The thing about him is he’s really driven. The kid is smart. If you look at the tests we give him and the questions we ask him he can recite it. He’s a sponge.”

Despite the change, don’t expect any sort of setback from Frye in his second season.

“I mean, I’ve been hearing about the sophomore slump thing. I don’t know what that’s about but I just want to make sure that I can play better this year than I did last year,” he said. “I get the praises that I did about last season, but I’m barely scratching the surface of what I could do so I just want to be the best player that I can be.”