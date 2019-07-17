Adrian Gregory receives contract extension

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has signed softball head coach Adrian Gregory to a new five-year contract through the 2024 season, announced by Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt on Wednesday.

“I was pleased with the progress our softball program has made this past season under Coach Gregory,” Hocutt said in a press release. “We look forward to continued success under her leadership.”



Gregory led the Red Raiders to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 last season.



“I am so thrilled to be staying home in Lubbock and continuing our mission to build this program to national prominence,” Gregory said in a press release. “Texas Tech is a very special place and my family and I are surrounded by extraordinary people committed to that same mission. The future is bright!”

The Red Raiders 42 win season tied for the second-highest win total in school history. The team also received the program’s first ever top-10 ranking and spent a school record 14 straight weeks in the top 25.

