After Adams hire, Kevin McCullar commits to staying with Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar (15) passes the ball around Kansas State’s Selton Miguel (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Minutes after Kirby Hocutt announced Mark Adams as Texas Tech’s new head basketball coach, forward Kevin McCullar said that he was staying with the team.

After Chris Beard left Texas Tech to coach the University of Texas, McCullar tweeted, “Well, decisions to be made…”

Monday, he made it clear that with Adams in tow, he wasn’t going anywhere.

West Texas Let’s Do It!!! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/voA0sYHc5A — Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) April 6, 2021

McCullar averaged 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for the Red Raiders last season after returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for 10 games.

After Beard’s departure, ESPN reported that guards Micah Peavy and Kyler Edwards were transferring from the team. Adam Zagoria reported that forward Marcus Santos-Silva entered the transfer portal.