AUSTIN, Texas – The long-awaited debut of Fardaws Aimaq provided a spark, but it wasn’t enough in Texas Tech’s 72-70 loss to No. 10 Texas at the Moody Center.

In his Red Raider debut, the Utah Valley transfer scored 12 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

Texas Tech led by as many as 12 points late in the first half, but the Longhorns used a 20-4 run early in the first half to help them get their first win over the Red Raiders in Austin since 2018.

After trailing by seven points in the second half, the Red Raiders were able to tie it at 53 and kept it close for the remainder of the game.

De’Vion Harmon intentionally missed a free throw in the final second with Texas Tech down two, but the Red Raiders couldn’t get the rebound, and time expired.

Pop Isaacs scored a game-high 23 points, including five three-pointers in the loss.

In his return to Austin, Jaylon Tyson scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for his first, career double-double as a Red Raider. Tyson played eight games for Texas last season before transferring to Texas Tech.

Texas had three players finish in double figures led by Marcus Carr, who scored 20 points.

The Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) return home to host Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.