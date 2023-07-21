LUBBOCK, Texas – The Air Raiders’ run in The Basketball Tournament ended at the hands of The Enchantment, 85-67, Friday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Texas Tech alumni team fell behind 16-0 to begin the game and couldn’t recover. The Enchantment had seven first-quarter three-pointers compared to three Air Raiders field goals in the first frame.

The deficit would balloon to 30 points in the second quarter, and the Air Raiders would trail 54-31 at halftime.

A 12-0 run would make the game interesting in the third quarter, and in the final seconds, Parker Hicks would hit a three-pointer to pull the Air Raiders within eight, but that’s as close as they would get.

The Enchantment’s Scott Bamforth would lead all scores with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including seven three-pointers.

Matt Mooney scored a team-high 14 points in the loss. Davide Moretti added 13, and Kyler Edwards finished with ten.

The Enchantment will face Bleed Green in the Lubbock Regional final at noon Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

