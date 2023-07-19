LUBBOCK, Texas – The Air Raiders scored the game’s first eight points and never looked back en route to an 83-64 first-round win over the Purple Hearts in The Basketball Tournament Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

John Roberson started the scoring off with one of the team’s 14 three-pointers on the night, on his way to a team-high 15 points in the win.

Three other Air Raiders scored in double figures, including Tariq Owens, who wowed the crowd of nearly 4,000 fans by finishing off an alley-oop from Matt Mooney to give the Air Raiders a 36-20 lead in the second quarter. Owens finished with 13 points, while Mooney and Kyler Edwards added eleven a piece.

The Air Raiders move on to face The Enchantment in the round of 32 at 8 p.m. Friday at United Supermarkets Arena.