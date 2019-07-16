Alan Bowman named to Maxwell Award Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman among the preseason candidate for the prestigious Maxwell Award, which honors the nation’s most outstanding player.

The 2019 Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award Watch Lists have been released! Who do you think is the favorite to win this year? https://t.co/fbGWG2VjY3 pic.twitter.com/0CV5dFv54N — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 15, 2019

Bowman is the first Red Raiders to be named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list since Patrick Mahomes in 2016 and is now the sixth Texas Tech quarterback to receive the honor since 2005, joining Cody Hodges, Graham Harrell, Seth Doege, Davis Webb and Mahomes.

The sophomore quarterback threw, for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman despite playing in only eight games because of injuries. He led all freshman quarterback with an average of 329.8 yards per game.



The winner of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held Dec. 12 with formal presentations hosted March 13 at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.