Alan Bowman named to Unitas Award Watch List

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was tabbed Tuesday to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

This is the second preseason watch list for Bowman, who is also a candidate for the Davey O’Brien Award. Bowman is one of 48 quarterbacks nationally honored on the Johnny Unitas Award watch list and one of five from the Big 12 Conference.

Bowman will look to return to form this fall after missing the final nine games of the 2019 campaign following a shoulder injury. He was able to return to practice late in November but sat out the final three games in order to maintain his redshirt season. He had completed 101-of-154 passes (65.6) for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns up until his injury against Arizona.



The Grapevine, Texas native earned the starting job after an impressive true freshman season in 2018 where he finished just shy of setting the Red Raider freshman record for passing yards. He completed 69.4 percent of his passes over eight games and seven starts that season, finishing with 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Candidates for the Johnny Unitas Award are chosen based on their performance on and off the field. The award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with his class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm selection committee.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The Johnny Unitas Award will select semifinalists and finalists late in the 2020 football season. For more information, visit www.GoldenArmAward.com.